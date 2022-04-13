Golden Triangle Pet owners have opportunity for free annual vaccines

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Pet owners in the Golden Triangle have a chance to get their cats and dogs caught up on a couple of those annual shots.

The Oktibbeha County Humane Society and Sweet Paws Animal Rescue are teaming up with PETCO for free vaccination clinics in Macon and Columbus.

DAPPV vaccines for dogs and H-P-C vaccines for cats will be available for free tomorrow, April 14th, and Thursday, April 28th at Blue Truck Coffee across from the courthouse in Macon from 4 PM until 7 PM.

On Tuesday, April 26th and Thursday, May 12th technicians will be giving those same vaccines at the Columbus Police Station on Main Street, also from 4 to 7 both days.

Just a reminder – dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.