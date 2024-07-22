Good chances for rain this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances remain relatively elevated over the next several days as temps settle in below average.

MONDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with scattered downpours developing after lunch. Total rain coverage across north MS should be around ~40%. Highs should top out in the upper 80s to near 90° – not quite as hot as Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloud cover sticks around, and at least a few showers are likely through the overnight hours.

REST OF WEEK: With persistent troughing over the Mid-South and decent Gulf moisture in place, scattered showers and a few storms are likely each day. The coverage will be randomized, but at least 2″ of rain is expected through most of the area over the next 5 days.