Gordo’s Gus Smith talks Green Wave football ahead of GOTW

Gordo football lost a large senior class last year, but that hasn’t affected the caliber of football head coach Gus Smith’s team is playing. The Green Wave are sitting at 4-1 heading into this week’s matchup against Pickens County.

“We’ve had a lot of younger guys step up,” Smith said. “These kids have grown up seeing this. That’s all they know is how to win. I think we’re the winningest program in the state of Alabama in the past 30 years. We haven’t had a losing record in 30 years. So it’s all they know. It’s in their blood. Their dads played, their uncles played and their moms were cheerleaders. We have a reputation to uphold here.”