HS baseball first round playoff matchups: 5A-7A

Here’s a look at the 5A-7A high school baseball first-round playoff matchups this weekend (April 26-29):

5A:

Lafayette vs. Holmes County Central

Pontotoc vs. Greenville

New Hope vs. Yazoo City

6A:

Neshoba Central vs. Grenada

Saltillo vs. Ridgeland

7A:

Tupelo vs. Hernando

Starkville vs. Lewisburg

Oxford vs. Germantown