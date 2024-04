HS softball second round playoff matchups (1A-4A)

Here’s a look at the high school softball playoff matchups for the second round that will take place this weekend (1A-4A):

1A:

Myrtle vs. Potts Camp

Smithville vs. Baldwyn

Stringer vs. Nanih Waiya

2A:

East Union vs. Sebastopol

Walnut vs. Eupora

Calhoun City vs. Hamilton

Union vs. Hatley

3A:

Kossuth vs. East Webster

Mooreville vs. Belmont

Nettleton vs. Mantachie

Choctaw County vs. Booneville

4A:

Itawamba vs. Newton County

Caledonia vs. Choctaw Central