CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Grenada County man is facing some serious drug charges in Chickasaw County.

Dennis Spencer, 37, of Gore Springs, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Chickasaw County deputies and Houston police stopped Spencer this past weekend on Highway 15, near Airport Road.

Deputies found 14 grams of meth inside the vehicle.