JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves signs a bill to redraw the state’s four congressional districts.

Each year after a census redistricting must be done to account for changes in population.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters.

The plan expands the territory of the state’s only majority-Black U.S. House district.

That’s because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population the previous decade.

