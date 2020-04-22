Governor Reeves announces Mississippi’s official disaster fund

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- As coronavirus cases climb in Mississippi, State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says Mississippians are helping flatten the curve but urges everyone to not let their guard down yet.

The governor held a daily briefing Wednesday afternoon updating Mississippians on the plans underway from the state government, as the state begins to slowly reopen.

Just this week Governor Reeves opened up Mississippi beaches and lakes and other non-essential businesses.

Some good news for the state amid the coronavirus spread is the number of patients who were on ventilators has gone down from 128 to 80.

The governor also announced how you can help donate and help people who struggling financially or running low on essential needs.

“It’s a partnership between the Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service and the Community Foundation for Mississippi. The team there is identifying local organizations doing boots on the ground work. They’re getting food, medical supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, shelter, clothing or a little money for those who desperately need it just to get by,” said Governor Reeves.