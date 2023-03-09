Governor Reeves pushes legislation to keep nurses in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An effort to keep nursing students in Mississippi after they graduate is now state law.

Governor Tate Reeves signed the legislation into law Thursday. It’s called the “Skilled Nursing Home and Hospital Nurses Retention Loan Repayment Program.”

Under the bill, the state will repay the student loans of nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi after graduation.

Qualifying nurses could receive up to $6,000 per year for up to three years.

