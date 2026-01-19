Governor Tate Reeves announce MS’s opt in for Federal Tax Credit Scholarship program

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The fight for school choice continues in Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves announced today that he has opted the Magnolia State into the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship program to promote school choice.

The scholarship program is geared towards taxpayers who donate to approved Scholarship Granting Organizations.

Reeves’ press release stated that the program will provide those eligible taxpayers with a “dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit of up to $1700.”

It also said the donations to SGOs are required to fund scholarships for eligible K-12th-grade students in the state whose family income falls below 300% of the area median income.

Reeves said the program will “further empower” Mississippi parents to do what’s best for their children.

The scholarship program was created by the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law in July 2025.

The program will officially begin in the federal tax year of 2027.

