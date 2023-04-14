Gradual clearing Friday afternoon, more rain possible this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Thursday’s Gulf low will gradually weaken and move out Friday. Another front means more rain chances this weekend.

FRIDAY: Rain during the morning will gradually weaken as the responsible low pressure system weakens and moves east. Gradual clearing is expected this afternoon as well, helping temperatures reach at least the low 70s. Areas south of 82 and near I-55 could be several degrees warmer.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and increasingly humid with highs in the upper 70s. While a few showers and storms are possible during the day, the bulk of the rain will hold off until well after sunset, likely closer to or after midnight. A shield of rain and embedded storms is expected to move across the region with limited to no severe weather risk. The higher risk of severe weather will be across the Delta to near I-55.

SUNDAY: Showers could stick around early Sunday, but gradual drying and clearing should occur by afternoon. Highs will likely hold in the 60s with a westerly breeze.

NEXT WEEK: Cooler mornings are in store as temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s Monday & Tuesday mornings. Lots of sun and quiet weather will prevail through mid-week with highs in the 70s. The next system could move in late next week, so stay tuned!