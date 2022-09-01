Gradual increase in rain chances for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thursday brings full sun, dry conditions, and hot temperatures. The weekend brings back some heavier rain chances.

THURSDAY: It is going to be a nice day to head outdoors. Temperatures are going to be hot in the lower 90s again. Less humidity today means not as much of a heat index.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Air stays on the drier side tonight. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Lower 90 degree temperatures finish off the week. Friday brings partly cloudy skies and a slight increase in the rain chance, to 20%.

WEEKEND: Rain returns, but temperatures cool into the mid and upper 80s. It is going to also be a fairly cloudy weekend, great for staying indoors to watch some SEC football!