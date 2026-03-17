Gradual warm up this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are going to be on a warming trend as the week pushes into our next weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another COLD night for NE MS and western AL. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 30s. Hovering around freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Going to be a little warmer. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The morning will start with heavier clouds that will separate by the afternoon, allowing for plenty of sun. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Continuing the climb. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s by the afternoon. Expect a mostly clear sky. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.