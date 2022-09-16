Great weekend for football

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cloud coverage is back but staying light across the SE USA. Conditions are expecting to stay dry through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are going to get hot again!

FRIDAY: It is another repeat type of day in northern Mississippi. The sun will be out and shining brightly. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a few more clouds making their way back today.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Hello high school football! It is going to be feeling pretty great tonight for any of those local high school games. Temperatures will be in the 70s through game time and will continue falling into the mid 60s overnight.

WEEKEND: Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday continue making their way towards the upper 80s. Conditions remain dry throughout the weekend, great for any pre-game bar-be-ques outdoors.

NEXT WEEK: It is going to be a hot and dry one next week. Temperatures are heading back towards the mid 90s!