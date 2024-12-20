GREEN WAVE AGAIN: Legendary former West Point coach hired at Gordo

Chris Chambless, winner of 7 state titles for West Point, comes out of retirement for new position.

It’s hard to beat a legacy more defined than the one that head football coach Chris Chambless created at West Point. During his time as the leader of the Green Wave, he went 206-45, collecting seven total state championships. He stepped down prior to the 2024 season, citing retirement.

However, on Thursday evening, the news broke that he would be returning to coaching the Green Wave. It was only a different one that everyone was referring to.

Chambless was named the new head football coach in Gordo, as he’ll take his legendary Mississippi legacy just across state lines to Alabama. He was approved as Gordo’s next head coach at the Pickens County Board of Education meeting Thursday night.

He replaces Gus Smith, who resigned in November. Like West Point, Gordo is another successful program. they’re coming off a 10-2 finish in 2024, finishing their season in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. They’ve won four state titles in their program history, with their last appearance coming in 2020.

It’s likely that the expectations of both Chambless and the Gordo fanbase will be to bring more of those trophies back home.