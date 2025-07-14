HSFT Stop #15: East Webster

MABEN, MS (WCBI) – Last season, East Webster football made a name for themselves in a run to the state championship. Going 12-2 overall and finishing 2nd in their district, the Wolverines were two games short of the title. This year, though, they are ready to change the history books. Head coach Ron Price has one challenge for them.

“My challenge to this group of kids is to be the best football team that East Webster has ever had,” Price said. “To do that, you’ve got to do things that have never been done before. We want to win the division this year. We want to win every game on our schedule. But to be the best team that this school has ever had, we have to win a state championship. East Webster has never won a state championship in football. To be the best ever, you’ve got to do things that have never been done, and hopefully this group of kids is up to that challenge.”

For a team with 18 seniors, East Webster is leaning on the experience and leadership of those seniors to push them further than ever before.

“Hopefully, their leadership and their desire to be successful will lead this football team in the right direction all season,” Price said.

There’s no doubt that this team is feeling the lingering sting of their semifinal loss last year. But, they are working hard all summer long to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It stings a little bit knowing that you lost to the same team twice and just how close you were to the end,” quarterback Cooper Stidham said. “I imagine it’ll put some fire in us to know that we can get over that hump this year.”

The way they’re planning on getting over that hump is by growing on and off the field.

“We’re gonna build our team together, get our team right together, and we’re going to communicate more on the field and get stuff done,” Prentiss Cork said.

Price has made sure that the Wolverines are focusing on this season rather than last.

“You’ve just got to go game by game and play by play,” Daygan Crowley said. “You have to keep your head up and not let that affect you this year, and I think we’ll be alright.”

East Webster will kick off their season on August 29 against Choctaw County.