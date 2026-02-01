Grenada firefighters responded to a house fire call Friday

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) Around 4:10 Friday morning, Grenada firefighters responded to a call about a house fire at 770 Choctaw Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the home.

Grenada Fire Chief Wade Bloodworth tells WCBI, the homeowners were not at the home during the time of the fire.

It took about an hour and forty-five minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Grenada Fire Department’s Fire Marshal.

Ladder one, Engine two, Engine Four, and Rescue One all responded to the fire.

