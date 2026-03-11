Lowndes Co. Emergency responders prepare for more oncoming severe weather

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time this week, much of the viewing area is at risk for severe weather.

Lowndes County emergency responders met this afternoon to prepare for the possibilities.

East Columbus and New Hope took a hit Monday night with high winds and rain.

More rain tonight could also lead to flash flooding, so emergency personnel are warning residents not to drive through water-covered streets.

And, like Monday night, there is a danger of falling trees and downed power lines.

“The grounds are very saturated, and trees could fall tonight, even with just strong winds. It doesn’t have to be a tornado; it could just be strong winds, and they could knock those trees down on powerlines. We’re telling people to please be careful if they’re out tonight when the wind’s blowing, and make sure to stay away from downed powerlines,” said EMA Director Cindy Lawrence.

Lowndes County EMA Director, Cindy Lawrence, also advises people to have more than one way to get their warnings and other weather information, and make sure at least one of those isn’t dependent on your house having power.

