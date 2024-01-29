Grenada police search for missing teen

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada police are asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Layla Jae Roberson was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, January 26.

She was heading to an address in Yazoo County with an individual named Mike.

Layla never made it to that address, and she has not been seen or heard from since.

Layla is 15 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you’ve seen her or have any information about where she could be, call the Grenada Police Department at (662)226-1211.

