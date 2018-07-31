Group attempts to get medical marijuana amendment on 2020 ballot

There’s an effort underway to get medical marijuana on the statewide ballot in 2020.

The woman, whose daughter’s name is on Mississippi’s Marijuana Oil Law, has begun a drive, for a state constitutional amendment, allowing medical marijuana use.

Ashley Durval, registered an initiative Monday, with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

Her group, called Mississippians for Compassionate Care, must collect at least 86,185 certified signatures, over the next year, from across the state, to get the issue on the ballot.

In 2014, the legislature passed Harper Grace’s Law, removing marijuana extract oil, from the Mississippi’s list of controlled substances.

Harper Grace Durval has a rare form of epilepsy. She was two-years-old when the law was passed.

Durval says, her daughter has not yet been able to get the oil for treatment.