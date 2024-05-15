GTR Homeless Coalition completes first of 10 tiny homes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Getting Lowndes County citizens on the right path is the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition’s mission.

The organization is working on bringing a tiny home village to Columbus. The first tiny home is already finished.

The tiny home village coordinator Sandra Depriest said having one tiny village home completed, is the first step to a long process.

“The idea is to develop a progressively independent community, to help those who are homeless, but are really invested in moving in wanting to move forward,” said Depriest.

This means not just anyone will be able to live in the village. Depriest said you have to be actively searching for employment.

“We will be working with people who have the desire and the motivation of getting a GED or doing the silver key test so that they can become employed,” said Depriest.

Depriest also said she knows some people need more than just a roof over their heads, which is why the tiny home village will also help those who live in the homes with insurance, social services, and to find employment.

“We will offer computer access for job applications to help them get on their feet,” said Depriest.

“Those are difficult things to navigate, to help people become independent. Coming along side of people, it really does provide the kind of support that they need,” said Depriest.

Joseph Mickens is the Ward 2 councilman and vice mayor in Columbus. He said the tiny home village will show people that the city is trying to help those who are in need.

“I have come to the realization that people do not care about what you know, people want to know if you care. I think this here will show the people of Columbus that we do care. We care not only about the ones that are doing good, we also care about the ones that we can help get back into society and be effective in the community,” said Mickens.

The completed project will also be able to house people who have disabilities and small families.

“Our layout will include an administrative building that we have already purchased, and then there will be ten homes. Two will be for those who are disabled, two will be four families up to four people, and there will be six homes like the one behind me that will accommodate one to two people,” said Depriest.

Depriest said the village is expected to be completed within a year.

She also said the village is relying on the community to help build the interior after the nine other homes are purchased.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X