GTWS announces new trash truck started route, 9 more trucks on the way

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Waste Services announced 10 new trash trucks will soon hit the streets.

At least one of the new trucks started a route Tuesday, February 28.

Two other trucks are expected to be ready this week.

Golden Triangle Waste Services made the announcement on Facebook.

We’ve been telling you about the issues with the truck shortage and the issues with garbage piling up on the streets.

Seven of the trucks are still being worked on and should be ready by April.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter