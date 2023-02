Guntown man dies after early morning wreck in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning wreck in Lee County left a Guntown man dead.

Around 7 a.m., a truck ran off the road on Highway 348, hit a car at County Road 833 in Guntown, and went down an embankment.

The driver of the truck, Spencer Tracy Fondren of Guntown was ejected and died at the scene.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the crash.

