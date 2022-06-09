Gusty storms possible Friday, turning hot and dry next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain and storms will move through the region during the day Friday, then we dry out over the weekend and crank up the heat next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Calm winds. Low near 65 degrees.

FRIDAY: Rain and t-storms likely. Some storms may be severe and produce damaging wind gusts, especially in our southwestern communities, mainly between 10 AM & 3 PM. High near 86 degrees. Chance of rain: 60%. Here’s what the radar might look like at noon…

THE WEEKEND: We’ll start drying out Saturday under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible – chance of rain: 20%. Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Next week will be hot and dry. Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the heat!