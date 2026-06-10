Habitual offender wanted by Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A habitual offender is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, the department is asking for your help in locating Garry Scott Gilstrap.

Gilstrap is wanted for Felony Fleeing of a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of Stolen Property.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.