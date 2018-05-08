Hawaii Kilauea volcano: Lava activity drops after destroying 35 structures

PAHOA, Hawaii — It’s becoming an all too familiar sight — lava spewing hundreds of feet into the air, and just yards away from homes in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, now ravaged by the Kilauea volcano.

For six days now, residents have fled lava hotter than a thousand degrees, incinerating everything in its path. At least 35 structures have been destroyed. CBS News went to where one of the newer fissures opened up. It was venting steam, and every once in a while, you could hear an explosion.

On Tuesday, scientists say the lava lake feeding the eruptions dropped significantly, and activity has decreased at all twelve fissures, or cracks, along a 2.5-mile span.

The lava is a few hundred yards from Michael Clemmons’ home. He retired to the community five years ago and he says he’s not leaving.

“This is all I own,” Clemmons said. “This is my house, i’ll stay until the last minute.”

Many people in the community live in lava zone one, a high risk area. Lava insurance doesn’t exist and homeowners’ insurance is very expensive, so some are going to be left on their own to try and rebuild.