Heat Advisories Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat advisories extend into today for our central and southern portions of our viewing area.

TODAY – Today will be another hot day with heat indices rising near 107 for some areas. The actual temp will be around the mid to upper 90’s, not as hot as yesterday. Isolated showers are expected throughout the afternoon.

TONIGHT – Tonight will still feel seasonably warm for the southern part of our viewing area, but further north will be a little cooler. Overnight lows can range from the upper 70’s to the low 70’s as a front pushes through and stalls. Storms will linger into the evening and overnight hours.

TOMORROW – Thursday will be a little less hot with temps in the low 90’s, but that comes with an increased rain chance. Scattered showers and storms will develop around lunch time and linger throughout the afternoon. Most of the rain chance will be towards the southern portions of our viewing area.