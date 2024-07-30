Heat danger continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week. Heat indices will remain much higher w/limited to no rain.

TUESDAY: Another day of plentiful sunshine and afternoon fair weather clouds is in store. Expect highs to reach the middle 90s for most with heat indices pushing 106-113°. A heat advisory and warning are in effect. There could be a rogue shower or two yesterday, but don’t expect much.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Not much relief. Expect a clear sky overnight with lows only in the middle 70s.

REST OF WEEK: Heat advisories and warnings will likely continue into the weekend. There seems to be little break in the heat & humidity pattern, save for Saturday where a few showers and storms could develop to briefly “cool” us down.