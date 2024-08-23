Heat ramps up for weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hotter temperatures will return to kick off the weekend. The heat will continue through much of the upcoming work week as well. Conditions will remain clear with plenty of sunshine in store!

FRIDAY: The week ends sunny, with dry conditions and few clouds. The day will be warmer, and the heat will continue to build into the weekend. High temperature remains in the lower 90s, with a high of 92 to end the work week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The evening remains clear and pleasant. Overnight lows linger in the upper 60s, with a low temperature of 69.

WEEKEND: Hotter conditions arrive for the weekend. As temperatures start to rise, sunshine is still in store. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s, and low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

EARLY WEEK: Sunshine and heat continue to build. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s, with a high of 98 by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will linger in the lower 70s.