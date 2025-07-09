Okay mornings, stormy afternoons

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will continue to have some relatively calm and nice mornings paired with stormy afternoons for the next few days.

TODAY: Highs near 90 and a heat index near 100. Storms erupt right around noon and balloon up in coverage this afternoon. Will produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning, so have somewhere to go inside if you are out and about this afternoon!

TONIGHT: Showers likely to meander about. Lows in the mid to low 70s with some patchy fog likely in the overnight and early morning hours.

TOMORROW: Highs limited to the upper 80s due to clouds and rain. Rain is likely in the morning and will increase in coverage in the afternoon transitioning into storms.

RAIN: For some added context to how rainy we have been, the entire area has seen at least the average rainfall over the past 2 months, with most exceeding it by almost double. The Golden Triangle has seen 200-300% of our expected rainfall over that same time, in other words double or triple what we expect!