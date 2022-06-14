Heat stress concerns continue, some rain along the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerous heat continues, but some rain could temporarily “help” us out along the way this week.

TUESDAY: Hazy sun is in store today as highs top out in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices surpass 105 degrees. Heat advisories continue for the entire region for this potential. While no daytime rain is expected, a few evening showers could sneak in from Alabama around/after sunset.

WEDNESDAY: Heat danger continues as daytime highs remain in the mid to possibly upper 90s with heat indices up to 110°. A few downpours are possible in the afternoon, but the ridge of high pressure aloft will remain stout and thereby limit widespread rain.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: This still looks like the best opportunity for meaningful rain. Weakening showers or storms to the east could reinvigorate over Mississippi during the day Thursday, but otherwise hot & humid weather remains in store. Finally on Friday, a weak front may spark up additional scattered storms.

WEEKEND: Behind Friday’s front, temperatures will stay in the low 90s, but overnight lows see a big improvement. It will also be much, much less humid.