Heavy rain returns Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The warmest day this week gives way to heavy rain and colder air over the next 24-36 hours.

THURSDAY: Sun early in the day helps boost temperatures into the lower 70s by afternoon as steady south breezes increase. Clouds will slowly increase late in the day ahead of evening/overnight rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers could show up in our western counties near I-55 around sunset, but a higher coverage and intensity of rain is expected closer to midnight and into the overnight. A few rumbles are possible along the way, but no severe weather is expected. Rain totals of at least an inch are possible!

ST. PATRICK’S DAY FRIDAY: Heavy rain starts the day with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A strong front will move through before lunch, knocking temperatures into the 40s by afternoon with areas of drizzle or light showers continuing.

WEEKEND: Freezing temperatures are possible across northwestern MS Saturday morning with mid/upper 30s elsewhere. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs in the 50s. A widespread freeze is once again on the way Saturday night as lows drop into the 20s. Sunday brings more sunshine and chilly air – highs will likely hold in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts the week with another freeze – lows will be in the 20s. Slowly moderating temperatures will be the trend through mid-week as highs return to the upper 60s by Wednesday.