Hegseth lifts suspension of Army pilots who flew by Kid Rock’s house, says there won’t be investigation

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS say that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday there won’t be an investigation after two Apache helicopters were seen hovering outside the home of singer and rapper Kid Rock, and he announced that the pilots’ suspension has been lifted.

“Thank you, @KidRock. @USArmy pilots’ suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots,” Hegseth wrote Tuesday on X from his personal account.

Just hours earlier, an Army spokesperson said the crew had been suspended from flying while the Army conducts a formal investigation into why the AH-64 helicopters flew near the singer’s Nashville house and a “No Kings” protest during a training mission over the weekend.

It’s not clear what the purpose of the training mission was. It was also not immediately clear how many people the suspension had affected.

Kid Rock said in an interview with local ABC station WKRN that he thinks the crew is “going to be alright.”

“My buddy’s commander-in-chief,” he added, referring to President Trump.

He also said he didn’t know what the Army was looking into, as the helicopters “stopped for, I don’t know, seconds? A minute?”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.