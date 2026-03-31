Hegseth slated for House testimony as pressure builds over Iran war, sources say

Washington (CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is tentatively expected to testify publicly before the House Armed Services Committee on April 29, according to two sources familiar with the plans, in what would mark his first appearance under oath on Capitol Hill since the U.S. conflict with Iran began.

The timing of the hearing has not been finalized and could shift, the sources said. The session will fall under the committee’s routine oversight of the Defense Department and its annual budget request.

MS NOW first reported on the plans for the hearing.

If it proceeds as planned, the hearing would give lawmakers their first opportunity to question Hegseth in a public, sworn setting about the administration’s handling of the war since the Trump administration first ordered strikes on Feb. 28. There have been calls on Capitol Hill for more detailed answers as the war has stretched on, leading to market turmoil and rising gas prices.

That pressure has intensified following a classified House Armed Services Committee briefing last Wednesday, after which members from both parties said they were left without a clear understanding of the administration’s strategy. Rep. Mike Rogers, the committee chair, told reporters after the briefing that officials were being “very constrained” and “tight-lipped,” and added that lawmakers “deserve more answers than we’re given.”

Rogers said members sought clarity on planning and potential troop movements but “didn’t get any answers,” describing the briefing as part of a broader pattern of limited information sharing and warning it could have “consequences” for support in Congress if it continues.

The committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Smith, raised similar concerns, saying lawmakers still lack a clear path for how the administration intends to achieve its objectives in Iran. He said there is no detailed plan “from here to there,” and noted discussions about potential troop deployments did not yield “specific answers.”

Other lawmakers have echoed these concerns about both strategy and troop safety. Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said his top priority is protecting U.S. forces in what he described as a “very volatile situation,” warning there are “more questions than answers” about how the administration plans to safeguard roughly 50,000 troops in the region.

The push for answers has also been formalized. In a letter sent Friday, all Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee, led by Smith, called for an immediate public hearing with Pentagon officials, citing a “lack of transparency” and raising concerns about shifting objectives, unanswered questions about costs and a potential $200 billion supplemental, and the possible use of U.S. ground forces.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden reiterated his opposition to sending ground troops, saying he has been “100% crystal clear” on that position, even as he voiced support for ensuring the military has the resources needed to operate in the region.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday downplayed concerns about the flow of information, telling reporters he has been “constantly briefed” before and during the operation and remains in regular contact with top administration officials, including the president. He added he would work to ensure Rogers receives any additional information he needs.

The expected testimony comes as the conflict enters its second month with no clear resolution. Hegseth said Tuesday that the “upcoming days will be decisive,” as U.S. officials continue to express confidence in the trajectory of the campaign.

The war is also having broader economic ripple effects. U.S. gas prices have climbed above $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly four years, as instability tied to the conflict and continued disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz weigh on global energy markets.

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