Here are the rosters for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All Star games
The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced the rosters for both the 2023 MS/AL All-Star and 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic All-Star football games on Wednesday.
Here are the players from area schools named to the Mississippi roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game:
- DB Jathan Hatch (Biggersville)
- LB Fred Clark (Winona)
- LB Tristan Jernigan (Tupelo)
- OL Isaiah Autrey (Itawamba)
- OL Caden Hodges (Tupel0)
- OL TJ Lockhart (Winona)
- OL Kobe Williams (Amory)
- OL Will Echoles (Houston)
- QB Trey Petty (Starkville)
- RB Kahnen Daniels (West Point)
- WR Braylon Burnside (Starkville)
WR Coach: Chris Jones (Starkville)
Here is the full roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game:
Here are the players from area schools named to the North roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic:
- ATH Chase Richardson (Winona)
- DB Elijah Spratt (Amory)
- DB Tre Gunn (Biggersville)
- DB Damari Burton (Tupelo)
- DB Kamron Richardson (Winona)
- DL Dyjaylen Miller (Louisville)
- DL Malik Bell (Oxford)
- DL Zayvion Lowery (West Point)
- LB Nathaniel Walker (Amory)
- OL Nate Kelley (Mantachie)
- OL Elton Thomas (Starkville)
- P William Wilkinson (Oxford)
- QB Jeremiah Harrell (Tupelo)
- RB Jalen Washington (Houston)
- RB Jay Stevenson (Starkville)
- TE Jack Harper (Oxford)
- TE Quinterion Tillman-Evans (West Point)
- WR Tyler Pickens (North Pontotoc)
- WR Dequadrion Welch (Noxubee County)
- WR Kaleb Shumpert (New Albany)
Assistants:
- Alex Williams (Aberdeen)
- Michael Kelly (Caledonia)
- Baylor Dampeer (Houston)
- Teddy Young (Noxubee County)
Here is the full North roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic: