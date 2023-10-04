Here are the rosters for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All Star games

Grace Ybarra,

The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced the rosters for both the 2023 MS/AL All-Star and 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic All-Star football games on Wednesday.

Here are the players from area schools named to the Mississippi roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game:

  • DB Jathan Hatch (Biggersville)
  • LB Fred Clark (Winona)
  • LB Tristan Jernigan (Tupelo)
  • OL Isaiah Autrey (Itawamba)
  • OL Caden Hodges (Tupel0)
  • OL TJ Lockhart (Winona)
  • OL Kobe Williams (Amory)
  • OL Will Echoles (Houston)
  • QB Trey Petty (Starkville)
  • RB Kahnen Daniels (West Point)
  • WR Braylon Burnside (Starkville)

WR Coach: Chris Jones (Starkville)

Here is the full roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game:

Here are the players from area schools named to the North roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic:

  • ATH Chase Richardson (Winona)
  • DB Elijah Spratt (Amory)
  • DB Tre Gunn (Biggersville)
  • DB Damari Burton (Tupelo)
  • DB Kamron Richardson (Winona)
  • DL Dyjaylen Miller (Louisville)
  • DL Malik Bell (Oxford)
  • DL Zayvion Lowery (West Point)
  • LB Nathaniel Walker (Amory)
  • OL Nate Kelley (Mantachie)
  • OL Elton Thomas (Starkville)
  • P William Wilkinson (Oxford)
  • QB Jeremiah Harrell (Tupelo)
  • RB Jalen Washington (Houston)
  • RB Jay Stevenson (Starkville)
  • TE Jack Harper (Oxford)
  • TE Quinterion Tillman-Evans (West Point)
  • WR Tyler Pickens (North Pontotoc)
  • WR Dequadrion Welch (Noxubee County)
  • WR Kaleb Shumpert (New Albany)

Assistants:

  • Alex Williams (Aberdeen)
  • Michael Kelly (Caledonia)
  • Baylor Dampeer (Houston)
  • Teddy Young (Noxubee County)

Here is the full North roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic:

 

