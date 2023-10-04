Here are the rosters for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All Star games

The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced the rosters for both the 2023 MS/AL All-Star and 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic All-Star football games on Wednesday.

Here are the players from area schools named to the Mississippi roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game:

DB Jathan Hatch (Biggersville)

LB Fred Clark (Winona)

LB Tristan Jernigan (Tupelo)

OL Isaiah Autrey (Itawamba)

OL Caden Hodges (Tupel0)

OL TJ Lockhart (Winona)

OL Kobe Williams (Amory)

OL Will Echoles (Houston)

QB Trey Petty (Starkville)

RB Kahnen Daniels (West Point)

WR Braylon Burnside (Starkville)

WR Coach: Chris Jones (Starkville)

Here is the full roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game:

Here are the players from area schools named to the North roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic:

ATH Chase Richardson (Winona)

DB Elijah Spratt (Amory)

DB Tre Gunn (Biggersville)

DB Damari Burton (Tupelo)

DB Kamron Richardson (Winona)

DL Dyjaylen Miller (Louisville)

DL Malik Bell (Oxford)

DL Zayvion Lowery (West Point)

LB Nathaniel Walker (Amory)

OL Nate Kelley (Mantachie)

OL Elton Thomas (Starkville)

P William Wilkinson (Oxford)

QB Jeremiah Harrell (Tupelo)

RB Jalen Washington (Houston)

RB Jay Stevenson (Starkville)

TE Jack Harper (Oxford)

TE Quinterion Tillman-Evans (West Point)

WR Tyler Pickens (North Pontotoc)

WR Dequadrion Welch (Noxubee County)

WR Kaleb Shumpert (New Albany)

Assistants:

Alex Williams (Aberdeen)

Michael Kelly (Caledonia)

Baylor Dampeer (Houston)

Teddy Young (Noxubee County)

Here is the full North roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic: