Here comes the sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High pressure returns to our area following strong storms yesterday. Sunshine takes us through Friday before rain chances return Saturday.



TODAY: Sunshine returns with a few high clouds. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: We begin to feel seasonably cooler with daytime highs in the upper 50s. Clear skies will keep us dry and allow us to cool overnight to lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Another day full of sunshine! High temperature: 59

WEEKEND: Southerly flow returns along with another cold front. These two factors will permit rain chances Saturday night through Monday. Rain showers looks to be most widespread on Sunday with a few heavy downpours. We’ll continue to update the forecast as necessary.