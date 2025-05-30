Here comes the sunshine!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday’s cold front will bring a round of morning rain before the sunshine returns for this evening and even into the weekend!

TODAY: Happy Friday! A cold front is slowly pushing through Northeast Mississippi now, and it’ll help spark a few morning showers. These showers will clear out by this afternoon, leaving us with a mixture of sun and clouds for the second half of Friday. Temperatures will be below average today with highs into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Tonight, conditions will be calm and mild with overnight lows into the upper 50s.

SAT\SUN: Perfect weekend weather is in store! In the wake of the cold front, we will get a brief break from the Mississippi humidity which is exciting. More exciting than that, plentiful sunshine is in store for both days with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Make sure to get outside and enjoy it!

LOOKING AHEAD: The sun will stick around for the beginning of next week as temperatures begin a warming trend into the upper 80s.