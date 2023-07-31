Heritage Academy reaches agreement with LCSO to hire deputy as SRO

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When students return to Heritage Academy in August, they’ll be seeing a new face in the halls.

The private school in Columbus has reached an agreement with Lowndes County to hire a deputy to work as a School Resource Officer.

Heritage will have one officer covering both the Elementary and High schools.

A veteran deputy will be filling the role of SRO, and another deputy will be hired or reassigned to take his place in the department.

The school will pay the county for the SRO’s salary.

“It doesn’t come to any cost to the county, because the county is being reimbursed from the school to have these positions filled and have protection at our schools,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

When school is not in session, the deputy serving as SRO will be on regular duty with the sheriff’s office.

