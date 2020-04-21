Heritage Academy’s Altmyer Signs With Mississippi College

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Heritage Academy’s Steele Altmyer signs to continue his basketball career with Mississippi College.

Altmyer averaged almost 12 points per game for the Patriots, also adding 5 rebounds per game.

- Advertisement -

The senior guard says he’ll continue the Altmyer legacy in Clinton, Mississippi.

“Dad played there, Mom cheered there, they said it’s a great place to go,” Altmyer said. “The campus was nice, and they brought me in and they treated me like family so, you know, great place to play.”