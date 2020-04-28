Heritage Academy’s Howard Signs With MUW Soccer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Heritage Academy senior midfielder Lizzy Howard signed to continue her soccer career with MUW, Tuesday.

Howard earned first team all-division honors twice in her career, including all-state honors.

“When I came to Heritage, I was a leader because I was [named] captain last year,” Howard said.

“It really helped me come out of my comfort zone. Teaching me a lot more about how I need to look at how to play soccer. Everybody helped me around. It was really good for me.”