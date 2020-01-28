High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Round one of the high school soccer playoffs is in the books. Area teams beginning their journey to a state championship.

BOY’S SCORES:

Clinton 2, Starkville 0 (OT)

Tupelo 7, Southaven 0

Oxford 5, Lewisburg 0

New Hope 3, Lafayette 2 (OT)

Ripley 3, Caledonia 2

New Albany 2, Pontotoc 1

Madison St. Joseph 11, Winona 1

TCPS 5, Senatobia 4 (OT)

GIRL’S SCORES:

Saltillo 5, New Hope 1 (From Monday)

Amory 3, Senatobia 1 (From Monday)

TCPS 4, Strayhorn 0 (From Monday)

Clinton 1, Starkville 0

Tupelo 4, Southaven 0

Oxford 1, Lewisburg 0

Lafayette 3, Grenada 0

Caledonia 2, Corinth 0

Mooreville 7, New Albany 0

Madison St. Joseph 7, Winona 0