High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Round one of the high school soccer playoffs is in the books. Area teams beginning their journey to a state championship.
BOY’S SCORES:
Clinton 2, Starkville 0 (OT)
Tupelo 7, Southaven 0
Oxford 5, Lewisburg 0
New Hope 3, Lafayette 2 (OT)
Ripley 3, Caledonia 2
New Albany 2, Pontotoc 1
Madison St. Joseph 11, Winona 1
TCPS 5, Senatobia 4 (OT)
- Advertisement -
GIRL’S SCORES:
Saltillo 5, New Hope 1 (From Monday)
Amory 3, Senatobia 1 (From Monday)
TCPS 4, Strayhorn 0 (From Monday)
Clinton 1, Starkville 0
Tupelo 4, Southaven 0
Oxford 1, Lewisburg 0
Lafayette 3, Grenada 0
Caledonia 2, Corinth 0
Mooreville 7, New Albany 0
Madison St. Joseph 7, Winona 0