High-speed chase in Prentiss County leads to an arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Living in the fast lane can cost you, and a high-speed chase in Prentiss County has one suspect hitting the brakes.

On Wednesday, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit with a dark-colored Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Highway 145.

According to law enforcement, the driver was allegedly driving at a high speed, violating several traffic laws, and refusing to stop for police.

The Altima was tracked to County Road 5012 and showed signs of recent operation.

Deputies came in contact with 22-year-old Jase Austin Bates of Booneville, who initially denied involvement.

Through the investigation process, deputies obtained security footage from a nearby residence confirming the Altima had turned onto the road with its headlights off moments before law enforcement arrived.

Bates eventually admitted to running from the cops and driving over 100 miles per hour.

He is being charged with Felony Fleeing.

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