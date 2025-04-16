HIGHLIGHTS: Mississippi State dominates Southern in Midweek clash

Bulldogs have now won eight straight midweek games

STARKVILLE, MS (WCBI)- The Diamond Dogs have been on a roll since the beginning of April.

Mississippi State improved to 7-2 in the month after a dominating 16-2 victory over Southern on Tuesday night. They have now won eight straight midweek games, with their last midweek loss coming to Troy on February 25. They will next host Florida for a weekend series, with the first game starting at 7:00 PM on Friday night.