HIGHLIGHTS: Starkville girls and boys basketball face Madison Central

STARKVILLE, (Miss.) — The Starkville girls and basketball teams both took on Madison Central in a district showdown Friday night.

The Starkville girls defeated Madison Central 64-46. Tootie Lockett went off, leading the team with 30 points. Zariyah Edwards also added 17 points.

The girls improve to 16-3 on the season and 3-1 in district play.

The Starkville boys fell to Madison Central 51-48 on a last-second shot. John Baldwin hit a game-winning 3-pointer for the Jaguars with just two seconds left in the game.

The loss drops the Jackets to 10-9 and 3-1 in district play.