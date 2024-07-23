HSFT Stop #23: East Webster

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster football made the jump to class 3A during the 2023 season. The Wolverines rose to the challenge, winning 10 games in their first season at the next level.

Head coach Ron Price said his players did everything that was asked of them.

“I couldn’t have asked anything more out of the 2023 football team,” Price said. “I was really proud of our football program.”

The next challenge for the Wolverines is making it past the third round of the playoffs. Their season has ended in the third round of the playoffs for three out of the last four seasons.

“We want to take the next step and get to the north half championship — to compete for a state championship.”

That’s why the team’s motto this season is, “Something to prove.”

“A lot of people didn’t believe in us,” senior Zwondrikus Coleman said. “This year, we’ve still got something to prove.”

The Wolverines will have to replace players in a number of skill positions, including quarterback Kaleb Warnock.

Junior Cooper Stidham will be stepping up into the quarterback position for East Webster.

“It’s Cooper’s turn now. It’s the next man up mentality,” Price said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Stidham said he hadn’t played quarterback until last season but learning under Warnock was very valuable.

“I had a good guy in front of me,” Stidham said. “I just plan on taking on that role and doing what I’ve got to do to win.”

East Webster starts its season at home against Eupora on Aug. 30.