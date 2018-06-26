Historical sites to receive $750,000 in grants in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Historical Commission has received state funding to distribute $750,000 in grants to historical sites in the state.

WSFA-TV reports the organization is accepting applications from historical sites for grants up to $20,000 to help improves their educational programs. The AHC says applicants must complete an online application on its website and hand delivered to the organization’s office.

The grants will be awarded to public or private entities that have an educational-based mission and concentration on education.

