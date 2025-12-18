History comes alive at unique school project

Living Wax Museum caps months of research, preparation and getting into character for students at DAC

DORSEY, MISS. (WCBI) – The historical figures represented in this Living Wax Museum span the ages.

This is the second year the students in the Gifted program, known as QUEST, have chosen a famous person, conducted research about them, made a storyboard, and dressed up as their character.

They also give a brief presentation to fellow students, parents, and visitors about those famous figures.

QUEST Teacher Carley Alexander said the project allows students to have a unique, hands-on experience while learning.

“My hope is that they walk away with knowledge they didn’t have before this started, a recognition that learning can be fun and that it doesn’t always look like sitting in a desk and studying a book,” Alexander said.

Along with researching their historical figures, students are finding out that those who made a difference, in the past or present, weren’t defined by their background or their circumstances.

“The most interesting thing I learned about him is he became a successful businessman after he built the Underground Railroad,” said Malachi, who portrayed William Still, a leader in the Underground Railroad.

“The British captured me while I was a spy and sentenced me to death. My only words were I regret I have but one life to give for my country,” said Charlie, who portrayed Revolutionary War Hero Nathan Hale.

“I invented the telephone, the first device to transmit the human voice. The first words spoken were, “Mr. Watson come here I want to see you,” said Steven, who portrayed Alexander Graham Bell.

The project also lets students learn fun facts about their favorite figures, and show off their talent.

In all, 27 students took part in the Living Wax Museum.