Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch.

The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning.

Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away.

The driver did have an injury to his leg.

No description of the other car involved was available.

Columbus police continue to investigate the crash.

