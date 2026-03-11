Homeless population in Tupelo has risen slightly since last year

(CBS NEWS) – Tupelo’s homeless population is up slightly from last year, as government agencies and non-profits work to help those who are unhoused.

In January, an annual “Point In Time ‘ or PIT Count was made of those staying at the Salvation Army Shelter and individuals living in encampments, or in vehicles.

That count found there were 82 unhoused individuals in Tupelo. That information is reported to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Hannah Maharrey is chairperson of the Tupelo Homeless Task Force and says HUD uses the homeless count to provide grants and other assistance to cities to find resources for the homeless.

In recent years, the City of Tupelo has become more active in its response to the homeless issue. Code Enforcement Officer Troy Peck meets weekly as part of the homeless task force. That group not only keeps track of the area’s homeless, but also encourages them to take advantage of available resources.

Task force members say that while there is no easy answer to the homeless issue, there are many options and resources available to those who want them, and they will not stop offering help and a hand up.

