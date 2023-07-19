Hot and Dry Next Couple of Days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Briefly turning dry and very hot for the next couple of days as a ridge of high pressure builds east. This should help deflect those storm complexes north and east away from us.

WEDNESDAY: Very hot. We have a Heat Advisory from 11am – 8pm. High near 96°. Heat index values could reach 110° in some places this afternoon. It’s important for you to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated today. Take care of yourself and others, including pets!

THURSDAY: Another very hot day, perhaps even hotter than Wednesday. Another Heat Advisory will likely be issued. High near 97°. Heat index values could reach 110° in some places Thursday afternoon. It’s important for you to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. Take care of yourself and others, including pets!

ACTIVE FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Friday is another hot one, but scattered thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon as a cold front moves in from the north. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s on Friday before clouds and rain coverage increase later in the day. Chance of rain: 40%. The cold front will pass through sometime on Saturday, and temperatures will be much more pleasant. Highs on Saturday are only expected to be in the mid- to upper 80s! Rain and storms are also possible on Saturday as the front passes, but the exact timing and coverage of the rain is still unclear. We’ll keep you posted! For now, look forward to Saturday!]